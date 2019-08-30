DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DryShips stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. DryShips has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $453.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of DryShips by 9.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of DryShips by 379.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DryShips during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DryShips during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DryShips during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

DryShips Inc owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through four segments: Drybulk Carrier, Tanker, Gas Carrier, and Offshore Support. The Drybulk Carrier segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries.

