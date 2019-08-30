DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.51

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $4.48. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 5,861 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,714,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 592,312 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 44.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

