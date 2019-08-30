DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP3J) Shares Up 13.3%

DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP3J) shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05), 0 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.60 ($0.92).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.

DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 Company Profile (LON:DP3J)

Downing THREE VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in interests in leisure, entertainment, and hotels; development and construction; and support services businesses.

