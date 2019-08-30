Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.48

Dotdigital Group plc (LON:DOTD)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and traded as high as $88.00. Dotdigital Group shares last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 281,843 shares changing hands.

DOTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.11 million and a PE ratio of 29.49.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

