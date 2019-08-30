Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,376 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.00% of Dollar General worth $349,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 73.0% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 106.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.04. 522,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,746. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $157.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Dollar General from $152.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Dollar General from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.90.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

