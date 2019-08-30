Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 93,113 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $6,062,587.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 8,197 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $500,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,096,381 shares of company stock valued at $71,039,788 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,828,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,158,072 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,644,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,237,000 after purchasing an additional 574,300 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,268,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,162,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after purchasing an additional 89,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,445.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 861,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after purchasing an additional 805,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.56. 446,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,144. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.60.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $302.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

