Dogecoin Reaches Market Cap of $300.39 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $300.39 million and $23.77 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon, Stocks.Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and Bittylicious.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00667950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011831 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000844 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016202 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 120,995,511,967 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Bitsane, C-Patex, BiteBTC, Coinbe, Fatbtc, Poloniex, Indodax, Instant Bitex, Koineks, Graviex, BCEX, SouthXchange, cfinex, Bitbns, C-CEX, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bittylicious, Tidex, BTC Trade UA, Exmo, BX Thailand, FreiExchange, Ovis, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Upbit, HitBTC, Gate.io, Cryptohub, OpenLedger DEX, Tux Exchange, Bits Blockchain, BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, BtcTrade.im, Crex24, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Coinsquare, Livecoin, Kraken, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Exrates, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, Cryptomate, Novaexchange, YoBit, QBTC, CoinEx and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.