Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Receives $70.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.60.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Dmc Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.43. 143,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,126. The firm has a market cap of $636.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65. Dmc Global has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.84 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dmc Global will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Dmc Global in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

