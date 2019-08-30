district0x (DNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.33 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. district0x has a market cap of $4.33 million and $156,870.00 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, district0x has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One district0x token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ABCC, Binance and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.01367870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019500 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00092666 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021157 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling district0x

district0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OKEx, Bittrex, Liqui, Binance, Radar Relay, ABCC, Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

