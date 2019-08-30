Dinero (DIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Dinero has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. One Dinero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Dinero has a total market cap of $6,021.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Dinero

DIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

