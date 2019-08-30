DigitalPrice Achieves Market Cap of $257,411.00 (DP)

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded 162.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One DigitalPrice coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. DigitalPrice has a total market capitalization of $257,411.00 and $884.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalPrice has traded up 102.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigitalPrice Coin Profile

DigitalPrice (DP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. DigitalPrice’s official website is digitalprice.org . The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalPrice Coin Trading

DigitalPrice can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalPrice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalPrice using one of the exchanges listed above.

