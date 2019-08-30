DigitalNote (XDN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,725.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $1,725.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00707757 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004252 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000356 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.