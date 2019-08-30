Digitalcoin (DGC) Reaches Market Cap of $96,336.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 89.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $96,336.00 and $32.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 33,417,268 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

Digitalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

