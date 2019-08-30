Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Trading Up 28.1%

Shares of Devonian Health Group Inc (CVE:GSD) rose 28.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 28,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 13,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of $10.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26.

About Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD)

Devonian Health Group Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. It also develops value-added products for dermo-cosmetics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

