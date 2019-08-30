Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €39.40 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €39.40 ($45.81) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €36.70 ($42.67) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

ETR DBAN opened at €31.45 ($36.57) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €31.36 and a 200-day moving average of €33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.13 million and a P/E ratio of 25.49. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 52 week low of €29.75 ($34.59) and a 52 week high of €39.60 ($46.05).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

