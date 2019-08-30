Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.02

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.02 and traded as high as $6.63. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 11,324,440 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €7.25 ($8.43) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.19 ($8.37).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.02.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

