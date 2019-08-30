Derwent London’s (DLN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Derwent London to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,510 ($45.86) to GBX 3,430 ($44.82) in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,219 ($42.06).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,168 ($41.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,352 ($43.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,036.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,165.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

In related news, insider Simon P. Silver acquired 1,900 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,140 ($41.03) per share, for a total transaction of £59,660 ($77,956.36). Also, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,138 ($41.00), for a total value of £784,500 ($1,025,088.20).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.