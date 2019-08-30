DeltaChain (DELTA) Reaches Market Cap of $9,310.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One DeltaChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $9,310.00 and $22,834.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00061307 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00322539 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007475 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001326 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DELTA is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.