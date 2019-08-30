Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) Receives $63.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.63.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.
Shares of Dell stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,011,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,799. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.47. Dell has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.
In other news, insider Allison Dew sold 22,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $1,321,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 303,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $15,880,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,599,179 shares of company stock valued at $83,688,997 in the last ninety days. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dell by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,060,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,243 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Dell by 597.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,862,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Dell by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,218,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,889,000 after purchasing an additional 342,036 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dell by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 684,414 shares during the period. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.