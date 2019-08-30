Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) Receives $63.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Dell stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,011,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,799. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.47. Dell has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.32 billion. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dell will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Allison Dew sold 22,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $1,321,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 303,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $15,880,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,599,179 shares of company stock valued at $83,688,997 in the last ninety days. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dell by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,060,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,243 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Dell by 597.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,862,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Dell by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,218,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,889,000 after purchasing an additional 342,036 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dell by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 684,414 shares during the period. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

