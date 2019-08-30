Deep South Resources (CVE:DSM) Shares Up 7.1%

Deep South Resources Inc (CVE:DSM)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 94,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of $6.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

Deep South Resources Company Profile (CVE:DSM)

Deep-South Resources Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Haib project located in the south of Namibia. It also has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Kapili Tepe project that consists of one mining license and two exploration licenses located in the Sivas Province of the North Central part of Turkey.

