DECENT (DCT) Price Tops $0.0401 on Exchanges

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. One DECENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, BCEX, Bittrex and LBank. DECENT has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $2,913.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007552 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001842 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000483 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, LBank, Upbit, BCEX, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

