Data Transaction Token (XD) Price Hits $0.0441 on Exchanges

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Data Transaction Token has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Data Transaction Token token can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, IDEX, Ethfinex and Hotbit. Data Transaction Token has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $171,209.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Data Transaction Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00231791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.01336174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018994 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00091526 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Data Transaction Token Token Profile

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,261,106 tokens. The official website for Data Transaction Token is www.scroll.network . Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Data Transaction Token Token Trading

Data Transaction Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDAX, IDEX, Hotbit and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Data Transaction Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Data Transaction Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Data Transaction Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Data Transaction Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.