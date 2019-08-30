DATA (DTA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $117,850.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 30th. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, IDEX and DDEX. Over the last week, DATA has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $117,850.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00231791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.01336174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018994 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00091526 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000402 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,487,493,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, UEX, DDEX, Huobi, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

