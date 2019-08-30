Dash (DASH) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Dash has a market capitalization of $723.97 million and $157.76 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $80.37 or 0.00837330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bleutrade, WazirX and YoBit. During the last week, Dash has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,007,785 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

