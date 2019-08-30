DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Down 11.2% in August

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 109,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,846,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 174,344 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZSI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,827. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 0.39.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $83.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

