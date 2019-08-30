CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTMX. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.22.
Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 84,072.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.
