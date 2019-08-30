CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTMX. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.05% and a negative net margin of 158.05%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 84,072.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

