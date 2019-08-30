Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Receives $21.56 Average PT from Analysts

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.85 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, EVP Sam Geha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $111,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,515.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,623.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,204,230. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CY. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 129,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 77,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 73.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 155,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cypress Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.96 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

