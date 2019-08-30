CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Price Down 15.4%

CWC Energy Services Corp (CVE:CWC)’s stock price dropped 15.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 271,286 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 482% from the average daily volume of 46,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 million and a PE ratio of -36.67.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., an oilfield services company, provides contract drilling and well servicing services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs, and coil tubing.

