Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Cutera comprises 1.6% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 5.92% of Cutera worth $17,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cutera by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cutera by 4.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Cutera by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Cutera by 41.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cutera by 56,660.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cutera alerts:

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $471,217.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,319. The company has a market capitalization of $429.49 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 69.92% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Sidoti downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.