Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Down 10.8% in August

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CULP stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,217. Culp has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $174.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.29 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bernard Gallagher, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $25,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Culp by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Culp in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Culp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Culp by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

CULP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

