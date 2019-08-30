CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Cut to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti cut shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $57.20.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gresham Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth $212,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

