Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Market Capitalization Reaches $41.36 Million

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00007168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $41.36 million and $83,272.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.87 or 0.04899470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000247 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

CIX100 is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,189,742 tokens. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

