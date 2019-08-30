CRPT Reaches 1-Day Volume of $490,111.00 (CRPT)

CRPT (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One CRPT token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, token.store, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, CRPT has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. CRPT has a total market capitalization of $31.66 million and $490,111.00 worth of CRPT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRPT Token Profile

CRPT is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. CRPT’s total supply is 99,868,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,871,024 tokens. The Reddit community for CRPT is /r/crypterium_com . The official website for CRPT is crypterium.com . CRPT’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . CRPT’s official Twitter account is @crypterium

CRPT Token Trading

CRPT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, KuCoin, token.store, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRPT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

