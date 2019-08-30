Cowen Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $69.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVS. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut CVS Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.18.

CVS Health stock opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 4,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

