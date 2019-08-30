COS (COS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $28,642.00

COS (CURRENCY:COS) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, COS has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One COS token can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. COS has a market capitalization of $779,698.00 and approximately $28,642.00 worth of COS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00040544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.28 or 0.04976909 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000141 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

COS Profile

COS is a token. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. COS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,969,239 tokens. COS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto . The Reddit community for COS is /r/COSSio . The official website for COS is coss.io

Buying and Selling COS

COS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

