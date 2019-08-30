Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,386,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,117,416 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $311,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,814,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,781,272,000 after buying an additional 597,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,778,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,210,000 after buying an additional 874,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,131,000 after buying an additional 2,837,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corning by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,417,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,263,000 after purchasing an additional 190,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,386,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,293,000 after purchasing an additional 81,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.08. 255,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

