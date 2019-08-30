Contentos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $947,760.00 (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $14.16 million and approximately $947,760.00 worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos token can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00040358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.93 or 0.04964928 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,291,391 tokens. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

