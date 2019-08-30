Consensus (SEN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $85.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Consensus token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. Consensus has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $85.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022581 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002344 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00146977 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,670.03 or 1.00394928 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00039378 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,627,253,128 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

