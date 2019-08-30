ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNOB. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from an equal rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $20.87 on Monday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $719.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.14%.

In other news, Director Frank W. Baier acquired 5,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $99,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,500 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

