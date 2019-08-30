Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Lessened by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.68. 31,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,729. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $38.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 2,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $70,911.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,067.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $668,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,589 shares of company stock worth $929,334. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

