COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.25 and last traded at $53.04, 2,648 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 18,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get COMWLTH BK AUS/S alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.544 dividend. This is a positive change from COMWLTH BK AUS/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for COMWLTH BK AUS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMWLTH BK AUS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.