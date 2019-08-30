COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.25 and last traded at $53.04, 2,648 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 18,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52.
COMWLTH BK AUS/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.
