Comparing Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Obalon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -8.65% -8.82% -6.99% Obalon Therapeutics -425.36% -253.79% -102.87%

Risk and Volatility

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -5.34, meaning that its share price is 634% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sensus Healthcare and Obalon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 1 1 5 0 2.57 Obalon Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.98%. Obalon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 998.13%. Given Obalon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Obalon Therapeutics is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Obalon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $26.43 million 4.01 -$2.02 million ($0.14) -45.86 Obalon Therapeutics $9.10 million 1.31 -$37.38 million ($19.60) -0.11

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Obalon Therapeutics. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obalon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Obalon Therapeutics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary robotic intraoperative radiation therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

