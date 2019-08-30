Comparing FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) & Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Malvern Bancorp and FFBW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Malvern Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.08%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than FFBW.

Volatility and Risk

Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFBW has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and FFBW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp 19.30% 7.09% 0.80% FFBW 10.32% 2.02% 0.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of FFBW shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of FFBW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and FFBW’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $43.33 million 3.80 $7.30 million N/A N/A FFBW $11.31 million 5.76 $1.06 million N/A N/A

Malvern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats FFBW on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401k accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, remote deposit capture banking, and mobile remote deposit capture banking services. As of September 30, 2018, the company owns and maintains its headquarters and six full-service financial centers; leases financial centers in Glen Mills and Villanova, Pennsylvania; private banking offices in Morristown, New Jersey and Palm Beach, Florida; and leases representative office in Montchanin, Delaware. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc. is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans. The Bank invests in various types of liquid assets, including the United States Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises and municipal governments, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had total deposits of 180.5 million. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had net loans of 165,697 thousand.

