Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s 10th Largest Position

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,599 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.5% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,579,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,824,544,000 after buying an additional 326,417 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,371,169,000 after buying an additional 2,472,741 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 19,648,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,553,000 after buying an additional 305,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Comcast by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,651,000 after buying an additional 6,960,677 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,807,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,565,832. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $198.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

