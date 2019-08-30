CoinPoker Price Reaches $0.0097 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, HitBTC, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). CoinPoker has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $106,302.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00231994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.41 or 0.01341531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00091117 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00020971 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 346,164,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,792,465 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, HitBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

