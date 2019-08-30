Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Stake Reduced by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:KOF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,164. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.