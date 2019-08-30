CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Announces $4.21 — Dividend

CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 4.2068 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

CNOOC has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CNOOC has a payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNOOC to earn $17.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

CEO traded up $4.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.24. 135,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,620. CNOOC has a fifty-two week low of $139.77 and a fifty-two week high of $202.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.65.

CEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. CICC Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

