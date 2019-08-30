CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,214 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 2.4% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of CME Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $544,292,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 232.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 200.3% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.00.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $7,005,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,823,258.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total transaction of $815,374.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,865,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,771 shares of company stock valued at $15,398,375. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.24. 253,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.39. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $217.65.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. CME Group’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.