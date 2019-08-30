CLS’s (CLI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get CLS alerts:

Shares of LON:CLI opened at GBX 237.40 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $961.46 million and a PE ratio of 7.37. CLS has a 52 week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 257 ($3.36). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 229.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 232.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

In other news, insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 20,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £45,600 ($59,584.48). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,589,954.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.