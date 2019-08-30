Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,360 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $65,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 7,838.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,554,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,022 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,722 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,103,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,636 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,332,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,330,000 after acquiring an additional 932,266 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,144,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,858,000 after acquiring an additional 789,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.29. 7,303,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,886,149. The stock has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.39.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

